Dollar falls in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 157,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,500 dinars and bought it at 156,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,800 dinars and buying prices at 156,750 dinars.