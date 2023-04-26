Dollar falls against Dinar, exchange rates stable in local markets

Shafaq News / In the main stock exchange of Baghdad and the capital of Kurdistan region, Erbil, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar have fallen today, Wednesday.

The central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 140,300 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning, while yesterday's rates were 142,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

According to Shafaaq News Agency's correspondent, the buying and selling prices have stabilized in the local exchange markets in Baghdad. The selling price reached 141,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying price was 139,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the exchange rate of the dollar has also decreased, with the selling price reaching 141,150 dinars per dollar and the buying price at 140,800 dinars per 100 US dollars.