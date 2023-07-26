Dollar exchange rates surpasses 155,000 dinars, ignites protests in front of the CBI

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a notable surge in the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday, reaching above 155,000 dinars.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad reported an exchange rate of 155,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, marking a significant increase compared to rates recorded in the morning of 154,300 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, local currency exchange offices in Baghdad also experienced an upward trend. The selling price of the US dollar reached 156,500 dinars, whereas the buying prices reached 154,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock exchange also observed a similar increase. The selling price reached 155,200 dinars, while the buying price reached 155,150 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In response, dozens of irate protestors gathered in front of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) building in central Baghdad. They waved banners and flags of Iraq, calling for prompt action to curb the increase in exchange rates.