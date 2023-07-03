Dollar exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a substantial increase on Monday, both in the bustling markets of the capital city Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. This surge occurred as the markets closed their doors for the day.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the dollar rates experienced a noticeable uptick following the closure of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad. The exchange rate reached a staggering 147,550 dinars per 100 US dollars, marking a significant jump from the morning's rates of 147,400 dinars for the same amount.

Our correspondent highlighted that the buying and selling prices at local exchange stores settled at 148,500 dinars and 146,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the selling price reached 147,750 dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the buying price settled at 147,700 dinars for the same amount.