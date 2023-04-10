Dollar exchange rates rise against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose on Monday, with the closing of the main stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

According to a reporter from the Shafaq News Agency, the Central Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at an exchange rate of 144,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, compared to 144,100 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying prices in currency exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also increased, with the selling price reaching 145,500 Iraqi dinars and the buying price at 143,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also recorded a rise in exchange rates, with the selling price reaching 143,500 dinars for 100 US dollars, and the buying price at 142,500 dinars.