Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-23T09:09:31+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Wednesday (June 23, 2021) in the Iraqi market. • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,600 dinars, for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,600 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100 In Erbil Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 147,800 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 147,200 dinars for $ 100

