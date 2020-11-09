Report

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-09T07:53:32+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (November 9, 2020).

             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 124,900 dinars, for $ 100.

             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 124,950 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,500 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 124,500 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,200 dinars for $ 100

             Purchase price: 125,000 dinars for $ 100


