Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-07T07:50:29+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates dropped today, October 07, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,100 dinars for $ 100.

         •     The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,300 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.

