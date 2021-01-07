Report

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-07
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (January 7, 2020).

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 144,100 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 144,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  145,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 143,000 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  144,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 143,500 dinars for $ 100

