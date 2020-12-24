Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report

Date: 2020-12-24T08:16:21+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Thursday  (December 24, 2020).

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 142,000 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 142,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  143,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 141,000 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  142,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 141,000 dinars for $ 100

