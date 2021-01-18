Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed today Monday (January 18, 2020) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 144,950 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 144,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 144,500 dinars for $ 100