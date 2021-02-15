Report

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-15T08:27:59+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today Monday (February 15, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

•                 The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,900 dinars, for $ 100.

•                 Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,900 dinars, for $ 100.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,250 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,250 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,000 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,800 dinars for $ 100

