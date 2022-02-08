Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (February 08, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,150 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 148,050 dinars for $ 100