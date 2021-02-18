Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-18T08:20:41+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today Thursday (February 18, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 146,100 dinars, for $ 100.

• Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,100 dinars, for $ 100.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 146,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 146,200 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100

related

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-19 08:19:59
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-22 08:25:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-29 09:19:09
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-01 10:12:55
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-12 09:48:38
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-04 07:17:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-14 08:18:04
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-23 07:32:45
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq