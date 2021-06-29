Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-29T08:05:22+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Tuesday (June 29, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 146,800 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  147,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 146,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  147,200 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-04 07:29:20
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-08 07:25:25
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-06 07:03:56
Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-10 07:45:10
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-10 07:23:57
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-12 15:39:38
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-11 07:50:54
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq