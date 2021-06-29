Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-06-29T08:05:22+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Tuesday (June 29, 2021) in the Iraqi market.
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 146,800 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,800 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 146,250 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 147,200 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100
related
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad
Date: 2021-05-04 07:29:20
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-06-08 07:25:25
Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil
Date: 2021-05-06 07:03:56
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-06-10 07:45:10
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad
Date: 2021-05-10 07:23:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-06-12 15:39:38
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-05-11 07:50:54
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.