Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-29T08:05:22+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Tuesday (June 29, 2021) in the Iraqi market. • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 146,800 dinars, for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,800 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 146,250 dinars for $ 100 In Erbil Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 147,200 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100

