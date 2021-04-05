Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Monday (April 5, 2021).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 146,800 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,750 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 147,100 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 146,800 dinars for $ 100