Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-05T08:01:45+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Monday (April 5, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 146,800 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,100 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 146,800 dinars for $ 100

