Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-08-05T09:05:40+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed today, Thursday (August 5, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,250 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,100 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,600 dinars for $ 100

