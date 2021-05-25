Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (May 25, 2021).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,850 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,850 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 149,250 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 148,250 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 149,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100