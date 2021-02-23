Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-23T08:06:17+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today Tuesday (February 23, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

•                 The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,700 dinars, for $ 100.

•                 Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,750 dinars, for $ 100.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,250 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,250 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,000 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,700 dinars for $ 100

 

related

Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-07 14:37:40
Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-28 07:45:44
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-20 09:35:28
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar exchange rate takes a surge in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-01 08:50:57
US dollar exchange rate takes a surge in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-03 08:19:08
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 07:32:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-14 08:56:29
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-06 09:16:23
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq