Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today Tuesday (February 23, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,700 dinars, for $ 100.

• Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,750 dinars, for $ 100.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 146,250 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,700 dinars for $ 100