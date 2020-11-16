Report

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (November 16, 2020).

             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 124,850 dinars, for $ 100.

             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 124,850 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,250 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 124,250 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  124,700 dinars for $ 100

             Purchase price: 124,500 dinars for $ 100

