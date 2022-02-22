Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates jumped in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (February 22, 2022).

The Kifah and the Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,600 dinars for $100.

The sale price in the banking stores in the local markets of Baghdad recorded 147,500 dinars for $ 100 while the Purchase price stands at 145,500 dinars for $100.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the sale and purchase prices in the banking stores recorded 147,500 and 146,750 dinars for $100, respectively.