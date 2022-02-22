Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-22T08:56:12+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates jumped in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (February 22, 2022).

The Kifah and the Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,600 dinars for $100.

The sale price in the banking stores in the local markets of Baghdad recorded 147,500 dinars for $ 100 while the Purchase price stands at 145,500 dinars for $100.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the sale and purchase prices in the banking stores recorded 147,500 and 146,750 dinars for $100, respectively.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-01 07:09:39
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-22 16:04:44
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2022-02-12 08:07:10
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-29 07:44:31
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil 

Date: 2021-06-03 07:19:23
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil 

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-29 08:05:22
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-08-12 07:48:39
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-03 08:30:09
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq