Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-09T07:52:07+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (January 7, 2020).

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 144,100 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 144,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  145,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 143,000 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  144,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 143,500 dinars for $ 100

 

related

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-12 09:48:38
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-25 08:22:35
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-02 07:38:39
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-19 08:19:59
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-29 07:28:05
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-07 07:46:36
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-06 07:47:42
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-22 08:25:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq