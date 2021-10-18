Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-18T10:25:54+0000

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates climbed today, October 18, 2021, on the Iraqi market. The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,400 dinars for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,400 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets: •Sale price: 148,750 dinars per $100. • Purchase price: 147,750 dinars per $100. In Erbil The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets: •Sale price: 148,400 dinars per $100. • Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.

related

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-06 15:57:59

Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and rises in Erbil

Date: 2021-07-13 08:47:01

Dollar/Dinar rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-17 08:29:34

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-15 07:06:45

The U.S. dollar paused after 10 days of losses

Date: 2021-02-19 09:22:16

Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-15 08:33:37

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-07 07:50:29

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-21 17:23:51