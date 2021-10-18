Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report
Date: 2021-10-18T10:25:54+0000
Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates climbed today, October 18, 2021, on the Iraqi market.
The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,400 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,400 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:
•Sale price: 148,750 dinars per $100.
• Purchase price: 147,750 dinars per $100.
In Erbil
The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:
•Sale price: 148,400 dinars per $100.
• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.
