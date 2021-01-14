Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-01-14T08:56:29+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilize in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (January 14, 2020).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 143,700 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 143,750 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 144,500 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 143,250 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 143,700 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 143,500 dinars for $ 100
