Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-14T08:56:29+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilize in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (January 14, 2020). • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 143,700 dinars, for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 143,750 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 144,500 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 143,250 dinars for $ 100 In Erbil Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 143,700 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 143,500 dinars for $ 100

related

Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-07 14:37:40

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-20 09:35:28

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-03 08:19:08

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-30 08:25:17

The dollar inches up in the Iraqi market

Date: 2020-08-04 09:27:57

The dollar exchange rates raise in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-06 09:35:10

Dollar hits new two and a half year low

Date: 2020-11-30 15:47:03