Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-14T08:56:29+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilize in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (January 14, 2020).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 143,700 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 143,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  144,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 143,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  143,700 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 143,500 dinars for $ 100

