Date: 2020-11-19T08:20:16+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (November 19, 2020).

             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 124,900 dinars, for $ 100.

             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 124,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,500 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 124,500 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  124,900 dinars for $ 100

             Purchase price: 124,700 dinars for $ 100

