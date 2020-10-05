Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-05T08:35:42+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (October 5, 2020).

             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 123,200 dinars, for $ 100.

             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 123,200 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  123,750 dinars for $ 100

·        Purchase price: 122,750 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  123,400 dinars for $ 100

             Purchase price: 123,200 dinars for $ 100


related

Dollar hits six-week highs

Date: 2020-09-22 09:38:47
Dollar hits six-week highs

US dollar prices rise on Erbil stock exchanges and stabilize on Baghdad's

Date: 2020-08-31 08:14:46
US dollar prices rise on Erbil stock exchanges and stabilize on Baghdad's

The dollar exchange rates declines in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-10 08:21:44
The dollar exchange rates declines in Iraq

Iraqi Parliament sets the price of oil barrel at 40-50 US dollars in the 2021 budget

Date: 2020-09-13 14:46:56
Iraqi Parliament sets the price of oil barrel at 40-50 US dollars in the 2021 budget

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-22 10:11:50
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar rises on coronavirus unease

Date: 2020-09-23 07:05:49
Dollar rises on coronavirus unease

US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-01 07:51:55
US dollar exchange rate drops in Iraq and Kurdistan

Gold prices drop as dollar recovers

Date: 2020-08-11 08:11:17
Gold prices drop as dollar recovers