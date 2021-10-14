Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-14T08:08:21+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates climbed today, October 14, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,300 dinars for $ 100.

         •     The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,750 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,750 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.

related

The dollar exchange in the Iraqi market 

Date: 2021-09-29 15:56:07
The dollar exchange in the Iraqi market 

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-30 07:34:58
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-20 09:47:10
US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2021-01-17 09:54:47
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2021-01-27 08:04:27
US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar maintains multi-month heights

Date: 2021-04-01 09:37:42
US dollar maintains multi-month heights

Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

Date: 2021-08-13 07:43:33
Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-28 08:06:10
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq