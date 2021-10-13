Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates climbed today, October 13, 2021, on the Iraqi market.
· The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,000 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,000 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:
•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.
• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.
In Erbil
The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:
•Sale price: 148,200 dinars per $100.
• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.