Date: 2021-06-14T08:00:07+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed in the Iraqi market today, Monday (June 14, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 150,200 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 150,200 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  150,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 149,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

•Sale price:  150,300 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 150,000 dinars for $ 100

