Date: 2021-10-23T07:57:36+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates climbed today, October 23, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100.

         •     The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

