Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-23T07:57:36+0000
Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates climbed today, October 23, 2021, on the Iraqi market.
The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:
•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.
• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.
