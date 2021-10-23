Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-23T07:57:36+0000

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates climbed today, October 23, 2021, on the Iraqi market. The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets: •Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100. • Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

