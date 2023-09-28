Dollar exchange rates hold steady in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad markets, while they experienced a slight increase in Erbil, with the stock market closed.

According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's value held steady at Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, maintaining an exchange rate of 155,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

The report also noted that selling prices in exchange shops within local markets in Baghdad remained unchanged, with the selling price at 156,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price stood at 154,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 155,250 dinars for every 100 US dollars, with the purchase price at 155,150 dinars for every 100 dollars.