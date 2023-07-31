Dollar exchange rates decline against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar continued to decline in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central exchange markets of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad recorded a morning exchange rate of 149,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This represents a decrease compared to yesterday's rate of 151,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the dollar prices also experienced a decline, with the selling price reaching 150,500 dinars and the buying price at 148,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate at the bourse also witnessed a decrease, with the selling price at 149,750 dinars and the buying price at 149,700 dinars per 100 US dollars.