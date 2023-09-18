Dollar exchange rates continue to rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Dollar exchange rates continued their upward trajectory today, Monday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar's value rose as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya currency exchange markets in Baghdad opened, reaching 157,200 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars. This marks an increase from the selling prices of 156,100 dinars recorded yesterday, Sunday.

Our correspondent noted that exchange rates at local currency exchange shops in Baghdad also saw an increase, with the selling price reaching 158,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 156,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also witnessed an increase, with the selling price reaching 156,800 dinars and the buying price at 156,700 dinars for every 100 dollars.