Dollar exchange rate surges in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the American dollar surged against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, both al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded a morning exchange rate of 150,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This marks an increase compared to yesterday's rate of 150,200 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, the dollar prices in currency exchange stores within the local markets in Baghdad also witnessed a rise. The selling price reached 151,500 dinars, whereas the buying prices stood at 149,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock exchange also experienced an upward trend. The selling rate reached 150,950 dinars, and the buying rate reached 150,850 dinars for each 100 US dollars.