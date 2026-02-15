Dollar edges lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,700 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 151,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,250 dinars and bought it at 150,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,700 dinars and buying prices at 150,600 dinars.