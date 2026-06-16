Dollar edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,450 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 154,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,000 dinars and bought it at 155,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,400 dinars and buying prices at 155,350 dinars.