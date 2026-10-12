Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 166,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 165,950 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 165,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 166,500 dinars and bought it at 165,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 165,950 dinars and buying prices at 165,850 dinars.