Dollar drops against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a drop on Tuesday.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad concluded its trading session at an exchange rate of 145250 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This comes in contrast to the morning rates of 146900 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars yesterday.

Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling prices in exchange houses within the local markets of Baghdad have experienced an increase. The selling price reached 146250 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying price stood at 144250 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar also dropped. The selling price reached 146100 dinars for every 100 US dollars, with the buying price at 146050 dinars per 100 US dollars.