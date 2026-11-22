Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday's trading lower in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 168,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad recorded 168,100 dinars, down from 170,000 in the morning session.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 168,500 and bought it at 167,500. In Erbil, prices fell to 168,400 for selling and 168,300 for buying.