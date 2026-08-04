Dollar declines in Erbil, Baghdad exchanges remain closed

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya currency exchanges remained closed on Tuesday afternoon due to the Arbaeen holiday, while the US dollar edged lower in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, some exchange shops operating in Baghdad kept their rates unchanged, selling the US dollar at 152,250 dinars per 100 dollars and buying it at 151,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar sold at 152,300 dinars per 100 dollars and was bought at 152,250 dinars.