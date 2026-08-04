Syria targets 200K bpd from Al-Jazira fields

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria aims to raise production from the northeastern Al-Jazira’s oil fields from more than 100,000 to about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) as the facilities are transferred to government control, the Syrian Petroleum Company announced on Tuesday.

At a joint press conference with US-based HKN Energy at the Al-Rumailan field in Al-Hasakah, a company representative said immediate maintenance and rehabilitation work would take between six months and one year, with output eventually exceeding 250,000 bpd after development is completed.

The plan also includes higher salaries for oil-field workers, the use of Syrian expertise, and priority for residents in operating and development jobs.

Damascus regained control of the Al-Omar field in Deir Ez-Zor on January 18, while a January 30 agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) placed border crossings and northeastern oil fields, including Al-Rumailan, under state authority.