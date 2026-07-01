Dollar declines in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,100 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Tuesday's 156,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,500 dinars and bought it at 154,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,850 dinars and buying prices at 154,750 dinars.