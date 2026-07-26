Dollar declines in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,650 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 150,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,000 dinars and bought it at 149,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,150 dinars and buying prices at 150,050 dinars.