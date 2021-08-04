Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad's markets closed slightly lower today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar pinned at 147,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147,800 dinars.

Our correspondent reported that Baghdad local markets were trading the 100 U.S. dollars at 148,250 dinars with sellers and 147,250 with buyers.