Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-14T16:16:39+0000
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad's markets closed lower today, Saturday. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar closed at 147,950 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147,800 dinars. 

The buying and selling rates of the U.S. dollar in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,500 and 147,500 dinars for every 100, respectively.

related

Dollar closes unchanged in Baghdad's market 

Date: 2021-07-31 16:45:31
Dollar closes unchanged in Baghdad's market 

Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

Date: 2021-07-02 06:09:26
Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-02 09:12:02
Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Date: 2021-01-12 07:26:11
U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-07-06 16:00:00
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

Date: 2021-08-04 16:11:44
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

Gold edges up as U.S. dollar retracts

Date: 2021-01-13 10:19:00
Gold edges up as U.S. dollar retracts

Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-07-10 16:10:08
Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets