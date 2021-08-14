Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad's markets closed lower today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar closed at 147,950 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147,800 dinars.

The buying and selling rates of the U.S. dollar in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,500 and 147,500 dinars for every 100, respectively.