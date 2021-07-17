Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad's markets closed higher today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar closed at 148,200 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 148,100 dinars.

The buying and selling rates of the U.S. dollar in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,750 and 147,750 dinars for every 100, respectively.