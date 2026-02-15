Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 150,700 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,500 dinars and bought it at 150,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,850 dinars and buying prices at 150,800 dinars.