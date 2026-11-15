Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 170,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 169,900 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 169,350 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 170,500 dinars and bought it at 169,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 170,000 dinars and buying prices at 169,900 dinars.