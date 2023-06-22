Dollar Surges in Baghdad and Erbil as Markets Close

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, witnessed a notable surge in dollar prices today, Thursday, as the markets concluded their daily activities.
A correspondent from Shafaq News reported that the dollar prices escalated with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching a rate of 146,950 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars. This comes in contrast to the morning rates of 146,850 dinars per 100 dollars.
Our correspondent further pointed out that the buying and selling rates at local exchange shops in the markets of Baghdad have stabilized. The selling price settled at 148,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 146,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.
Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar witnessed a similar surge, with the selling price reaching 147,200 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 147,100 dinars.