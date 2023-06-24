Dollar Prices Surge in Baghdad and Erbil Markets With Stock Exchange Closure

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices reached 147,100 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, compared to the morning prices of 146,950 dinars.

In the local exchange shops in Baghdad, the buying and selling prices have remained stable, with the selling price reaching 148,000 Iraqi dinars and the purchase price at 146,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar's selling price increased to 147,200 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 147,100 dinars for 100 dollars.